College football rankings: 2026 preseason Coaches Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season begin with the release of the 2026 preseason Coaches Poll, and the Ohio State Buckeyes top the rankings. Ohio State received 38 of the 72 first place votes and 1,741 total points.
Ohio State is followed by the Oregon Ducks (6 first-place votes), Georgia Bulldogs (7 first-place votes), Texas Longhorns (2 first-place votes), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5 first-place votes).
Rounding out the top ten are (6) Indiana with 14 first-place votes, (7) Miami, (8) Texas A&M, (9) Oklahoma, and (10) Ole Miss.
The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25 poll, while the Big Ten follows just behind with eight ranked teams. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:
- SEC – 9
- Big Ten – 8
- Big 12 – 4
- ACC – 3
- IND – 1
The complete 2026 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (38)
2. Oregon (6)
3. Georgia (7)
4. Texas (2)
5. Notre Dame (5)
6. Indiana (14)
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Ole Miss
11. Alabama
12. Texas Tech
13. LSU
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Michigan
17. Penn State
18. Tennessee
19. Washington
20. SMU
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: Louisville 153, Florida 147, TCU 63, Illinois 62, South Carolina 50, Arizona 50, Virginia 40, Vanderbilt 37, Auburn 29, Georgia Tech 26, Boise State 24, Oklahoma State 22, UNLV 17, North Carolina State 13, Florida State 13, Virginia Tech 12, Nebraska 12, Memphis 9, Arizona State 8, James Madison 6, Duke 6, Pittsburgh 4, New Mexico 4, Western Michigan 3, Navy 3, San Diego State 2, Kansas State 1, Jacksonville State 1, Hawaii 1, California 1.
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