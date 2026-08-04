College football rankings: 2026 preseason Coaches Poll released

Nov 22, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Riley Pettijohn (20) tosses the ball to a referee and celebrates with offensive linemen Ian Moore (69), Gabe VanSickle (58) and Isaiah Kema (56) after scoring a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

College football rankings for the upcoming season begin with the release of the 2026 preseason Coaches Poll, and the Ohio State Buckeyes top the rankings. Ohio State received 38 of the 72 first place votes and 1,741 total points.

Ohio State is followed by the Oregon Ducks (6 first-place votes), Georgia Bulldogs (7 first-place votes), Texas Longhorns (2 first-place votes), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5 first-place votes).

Rounding out the top ten are (6) Indiana with 14 first-place votes, (7) Miami, (8) Texas A&M, (9) Oklahoma, and (10) Ole Miss.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25 poll, while the Big Ten follows just behind with eight ranked teams. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 9

– 9 Big Ten – 8

– 8 Big 12 – 4

– 4 ACC – 3

– 3 IND – 1

The complete 2026 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. Ohio State (38)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Georgia (7)

4. Texas (2)

5. Notre Dame (5)

6. Indiana (14)

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Louisville 153, Florida 147, TCU 63, Illinois 62, South Carolina 50, Arizona 50, Virginia 40, Vanderbilt 37, Auburn 29, Georgia Tech 26, Boise State 24, Oklahoma State 22, UNLV 17, North Carolina State 13, Florida State 13, Virginia Tech 12, Nebraska 12, Memphis 9, Arizona State 8, James Madison 6, Duke 6, Pittsburgh 4, New Mexico 4, Western Michigan 3, Navy 3, San Diego State 2, Kansas State 1, Jacksonville State 1, Hawaii 1, California 1.

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