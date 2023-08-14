College football rankings: 2023 preseason AP Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season continue this week with the release of the 2023 preseason AP Poll, and the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked first. Georgia received 60 first-place votes and 1,572 total points.

Georgia, which won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, is also ranked first in the 2023 preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, August 7.

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked second and third, respectively, in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Michigan received two first-place votes, while Ohio State received one. The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers round out the top five of the preseason AP Poll.

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are second with five teams each, followed by the Big 12 with four teams in the Top 25. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 6

6 Big Ten – 5

5 Pac-12 – 5

5 Big 12 – 4

4 ACC – 3

3 AAC – 1

1 IND – 1

The complete 2023 preseason AP Poll is listed below (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. FSU

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. UNC

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

