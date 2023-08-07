College football rankings: 2023 preseason Coaches Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season begin with the release of the 2023 preseason Coaches Poll, and the Georgia Bulldogs top the rankings. Georgia received 61 of the 66 first place votes and 1,643 total points.

Georgia is followed by the Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide (four first-place votes), Ohio State Buckeyes (one first-place vote), and LSU Tigers.

Rounding out the top ten are USC (6), Penn State (7), Florida State (8), Clemson (9), and Tennessee (10).

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the Top 25 poll. The Big 12 and Pac-12 follow with five ranked teams each. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 6

– 6 Big 12 – 5

– 5 Pac-12 – 5

– 5 Big Ten – 4

– 4 ACC – 3

– 3 AAC – 1

– 1 IND – 1

The complete 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Alabama (4)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. FSU

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. UNC

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Iowa 169, South Carolina 89, Florida 63, Texas-San Antonio 59, Pittsburgh 52, UCLA 42, Kentucky 34, Baylor 28, Troy 25, Arkansas 20, NC State 19, Fresno State 19, Boise State 18, Auburn 18, Minnesota 16, Miami 16, Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma State 12, Missouri 11, Maryland 10, Southern Methodist 8, South Alabama 8, Illinois 7, Wake Forest 6, Air Force 6, Toledo 5, Washington State 4, Houston 3, Duke 2, Brigham Young 2, Arizona 2, Memphis 1, Kansas 1, James Madison 1

2023 College Football Schedule