College Football Playoff to remain at 12 teams for 2026 season

The College Football Playoff (CFP) will remain a 12‑team format for the 2026 season, the CFP Management Committee announced Friday.

Efforts to expand the field stalled after the Big Ten and SEC failed to reach an agreement in time to modify the 2026 structure. The Big Ten has pushed for a 24‑team playoff, while the SEC has favored a 16‑team model.

“After ongoing discussion about the 12‑team playoff format, the decision was made to continue with the current structure,” said Rich Clark, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “This will give the Management Committee additional time to review the 12‑team format so they can better assess the need for potential change. While they all agree the current format has brought more excitement to college football and has given more schools a real shot in the postseason, another year of evaluation will be helpful.”

Several adjustments to the existing format will take effect this season. Automatic bids will now go to the four power‑conference champions, along with the highest‑ranked Group of Six champion.

Under last year’s model, the top five highest‑ranked conference champions earned automatic berths—a setup that allowed James Madison and Tulane to reach the playoff.

Notre Dame will also be eligible for an automatic bid this season if it finishes in the Top 12 on Selection Sunday.

First‑round games will continue to be held on campus sites, with the quarterfinals and semifinals played at CFP bowl locations. Dates have not been finalized, but quarterfinals are again expected to fall on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with semifinals scheduled for January 7-8.

The College Football National Championship will cap the season on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the two semifinal winners will meet for the title.

College Football Playoff Schedule