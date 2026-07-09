College Football Playoff sets Quarterfinal, Semifinal dates, sites for 2028 through 2031

The College Football Playoff (CFP) has announced the dates and bowl games for the CFP Quarterfinal and Semifinal games for the 2028 through 2031 seasons.

Below are the CFP details for 2028 through 2031. The annual Rose Bowl Game will continue to be played on New Year’s Day each season.

2028-29 College Football Playoff

CFP Quarterfinals

• Saturday, December 30, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

• Monday, January 1, 2029, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 11, 2029, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

• Friday, January 12, 2029, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

2029-30 College Football Playoff

CFP Quarterfinals

• Tuesday, January 1, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

• Wednesday, January 2, 2030, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 10, 2030, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

• Friday, January 11, 2030, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

2030-31 College Football Playoff

CFP Quarterfinals

• Tuesday, December 31, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

• Wednesday, January 1, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 9, 2031, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

• Friday, January 10, 2031, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

2031-32 College Football Playoff

CFP Quarterfinals

• Wednesday, December 31, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

• Thursday, January 1, 2032, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals

• Thursday, January 8, 2032, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

• Friday, January 9, 2032, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The CFP Quarterfinals for the 2026-27 season are scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Friday, January 1, 2027, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. The 2026-27 CFP Semifinals are slated for January 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl and January 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

College Football Playoff Schedule