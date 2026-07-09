College Football Playoff sets Quarterfinal, Semifinal dates, sites for 2028 through 2031

The College Football Playoff (CFP) has announced the dates and bowl games for the CFP Quarterfinal and Semifinal games for the 2028 through 2031 seasons.
Below are the CFP details for 2028 through 2031. The annual Rose Bowl Game will continue to be played on New Year’s Day each season.
2028-29 College Football Playoff
CFP Quarterfinals
• Saturday, December 30, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl
• Monday, January 1, 2029, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl
CFP Semifinals
• Thursday, January 11, 2029, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
• Friday, January 12, 2029, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
2029-30 College Football Playoff
CFP Quarterfinals
• Tuesday, January 1, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
• Wednesday, January 2, 2030, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
CFP Semifinals
• Thursday, January 10, 2030, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
• Friday, January 11, 2030, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
2030-31 College Football Playoff
CFP Quarterfinals
• Tuesday, December 31, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
• Wednesday, January 1, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
CFP Semifinals
• Thursday, January 9, 2031, at the Capital One Orange Bowl
• Friday, January 10, 2031, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
2031-32 College Football Playoff
CFP Quarterfinals
• Wednesday, December 31, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
• Thursday, January 1, 2032, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl
CFP Semifinals
• Thursday, January 8, 2032, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
• Friday, January 9, 2032, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The CFP Quarterfinals for the 2026-27 season are scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Friday, January 1, 2027, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. The 2026-27 CFP Semifinals are slated for January 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl and January 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
I really am surprised the CFP granted the Rose Bowl’s request not to be a semifinal anymore, as it was ignoring precedent. I was certain the CFP would say no as there were two previous Rose Bowls not played on January 1 (or 2 if 1 is a Sunday), both of them being BCS title games, the second one of these cited as one of the greatest CFB games of all time despite USC eventually having to vacate their participation.
I’ll assume this can be changed if the field expands to 24?????
No need to change these if the field expands to 16 or 24. The field will still be down to 8 teams by mid-December.
Doesn’t have to. A 24-team CFP would very likely come with an elimination of CCGs, and without CCGs, you most definitely can fit in 2 rounds of playoffs after Black Friday weekend and before NYE/NYD. You’d have over a full month to fit in 2 weekends’ of games.
No need to change if field expands to 24 or 16. Both proposals still have the field down to 8 teams by mid-December.
only the gamblers will be watching by the time these games are played cfb is done #whos in