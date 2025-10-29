College Football Playoff sets National Championship site for 2028 season

The College Football Playoff has set the National Championship site for the 2028 season, Executive Director Rich Clark announced Wednesday.

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2028 season will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2029. The site of the game was previously reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.

Officially announced today. Tampa will host College Football Title game on Jan. 22, 2029 https://t.co/2omDAMedry — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 29, 2025

“We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029,” said Clark. “The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football’s greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football’s biggest stage.”

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the current season is slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

“We are extremely excited to bring this marquee event to Raymond James Stadium, a venue where we have hosted Super Bowls, major concerts, international soccer and the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Eric Hart, President and CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority,” Our partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission continues to grow and provide world class sporting events to our area. Tampa Bay being selected again to host this prestigious event is just another example of the reputation of our venue and community.”

Future CFP National Championship Sites

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monday, Jan. 24, 2028

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Monday, Jan. 22, 2029

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Monday, Jan. 21, 2030

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL*

* Reported by Brett McMurphy; not officially announced.

College Football Playoff Schedule