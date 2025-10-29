College Football Playoff sets National Championship site for 2028 season

The College Football Playoff has set the National Championship site for the 2028 season, Executive Director Rich Clark announced Wednesday.
The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2028 season will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2029. The site of the game was previously reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.
“We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029,” said Clark. “The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football’s greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football’s biggest stage.”
The College Football Playoff National Championship for the current season is slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.
“We are extremely excited to bring this marquee event to Raymond James Stadium, a venue where we have hosted Super Bowls, major concerts, international soccer and the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Eric Hart, President and CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority,” Our partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission continues to grow and provide world class sporting events to our area. Tampa Bay being selected again to host this prestigious event is just another example of the reputation of our venue and community.”
Future CFP National Championship Sites
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Monday, Jan. 25, 2027
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monday, Jan. 24, 2028
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Monday, Jan. 22, 2029
Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL
Monday, Jan. 21, 2030
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL*
* Reported by Brett McMurphy; not officially announced.
Three of of the next five in Florida? Why?
Probably trying to get as much out of Florida as they can before rising sea levels wipes it off the map.
Just like the Super bowl, warm weather climate in winter for a championship game. No risk of inclement weather.
I got news for you – rain is also inclement weather.
Yes, rain is inclement weather. You will never have to deal with snow, sleet, ice with the game in Tampa. Lived in Tampa for 16 years. Probably will be about 60 degrees at kickoff.
We already have had cold-weather CFP games in the first round of the 12-team playoff, it’s only fair that cold-weather stadiums get considered for the title game as well. Especially MetLife Stadium outside NYC.
I hope all from 2031-46 are held in cold weather stadiums so that they have a chance to catch up to non-cold weather stadiums.
To Jeff B.,
There are multiple states that have warm weather in the winter. California, Arizona, Texas, and others come to mind. It doesn’t seem right that one state gets to host the championship so often.
Do we know WHY?
Tampa replaces Dallas