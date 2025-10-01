College Football Playoff sets National Championship site for 2027 season

The College Football Playoff has set the National Championship site for the 2027 season, Executive Director Rich Clark announced Wednesday.

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2027 season will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2028. The site of the game was previously reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.

Upcoming College Football Playoff title games, sources told @On3: Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028), Tampa (Jan. 22, 2029) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030) https://t.co/vc5jTH0JlK — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 29, 2025

“The College Football Playoff is thrilled to bring the national championship game back to New Orleans in 2028,” said Rich Clark. “Few cities embrace college football quite like New Orleans, with its unmatched hospitality, culture and passion for the game. We know fans, teams and the entire college football community will have an unforgettable experience in one of the sport’s most iconic destinations.”

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2025 season is slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“This region again proved itself back in 2020 when it hosted what was recognized as the best national championship event to that point in time, and I’m confident that we will meet and exceed expectations again in 2028,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. “While the Sugar Bowl is proud to serve as a CFP site every year, we’re particularly thrilled to have another opportunity to host the National Championship, and we want to thank Rich Clark and the organizers of the College Football Playoff for entrusting us with this awesome event. Furthermore, we’re honored and humbled by the great support of partners throughout the city and state who have come together to make this happen.”

Future CFP National Championship Sites

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monday, Jan. 24, 2028

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Monday, Jan. 22, 2029

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL*

Monday, Jan. 21, 2030

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL*

* Reported by Brett McMurphy; not officially announced.