College Football Playoff sets National Championship site for 2026 season

The College Football Playoff has set the National Championship site for the 2026 season, Executive Director Rich Clark announced Friday.

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2026 season will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027. The site of the game was previously reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Breaking: Tampa replaces Dallas to host Jan. 22, 2029 @CFBPlayoff title game, sources said. Other future national title sites, as I reported in May, remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). Tampa also hosted 2017 title game. Dallas… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 20, 2025

“College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can’t think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city.”

Next season’s National Championship is slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football’s greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration.”

Future CFP National Championship Sites

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monday, Jan. 24, 2028

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA*

Monday, Jan. 22, 2029

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL*

Monday, Jan. 21, 2030

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL*

* Not officially announced.