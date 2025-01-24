College Football Playoff sets National Championship site for 2026 season

The College Football Playoff has set the National Championship site for the 2026 season, Executive Director Rich Clark announced Friday.
The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2026 season will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027. The site of the game was previously reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
Breaking: Tampa replaces Dallas to host Jan. 22, 2029 @CFBPlayoff title game, sources said. Other future national title sites, as I reported in May, remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). Tampa also hosted 2017 title game. Dallas…
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 20, 2025
“College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can’t think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city.”
Next season’s National Championship is slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
“Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football’s greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration.”
Future CFP National Championship Sites
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Monday, Jan. 25, 2027
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monday, Jan. 24, 2028
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA*
Monday, Jan. 22, 2029
Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL*
Monday, Jan. 21, 2030
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL*
* Not officially announced.
Once again, the CFP committee has proven too scared to put title games in cities like Cleveland, East Rutherford, or Green Bay.
The snub of Cleveland is especially insulting, as Huntington Bank Field is in danger of closing without ever hosting postseason football above the high school level. It’s going to take the city of Cleveland prevailing in a lawsuit based on the Modell Law to prevent that.
Who wants to watch a night football game in Cleveland or Green Bay in mid-January? There is a reason the Big Ten Championship Game is in Indianapolis, not Chicago, Green Bay, or Cleveland. Not to mention, there is not a lot of hotel rooms in those cities compared to other more desirable locations.
You need to familiarize yourself with the archived coverage (from January 31,1966, of both the written word and video documentation) of the famously named – Ice Bowl. From their words and images, you will quickly learn that scheduling games to be played at “bad weather” stadiums is a huge and costly mistake. This past Monday in Cleveland it was 8 degrees and snowing; in Green Bay it was 2 degrees and snow covered and in East Rutherford it was 13 degrees and snowing. Please enlighten yourself!
PS – The Art Modell Law will be shown to be unconstitutional.
I was at the ND/OSU game earlier this week. It was unseasonably cold in Atlanta, very chilly. My group was beyond happy that we were able to take in the game at a comfortable 72 degrees.
Do the northern cities even bid for it?
Z-Man you should spend six hours outside when it’s 40 below wind chills see how you like it & your big problem you like to see other people suffer too sad.
Hope your older brother will give you a huge spanking.
NY blew it by refusing to put a dome on MetLife