College Football Playoff sets 2024 rankings release schedule

The College Football Playoff has announced their rankings release schedule for the 2024 college football season, which marks the first year of the 12-team playoff.

The first rankings of the 2024 season will be released by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which also happens to be Election Day in the United States. The rankings will be revealed live on ESPN beginning at 7:00pm ET.

CFP rankings will then be released every Tuesday in November up through the penultimate rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

On Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at noon ET, the CFP Selection Committee will unveil the top four playoff seeds and the full 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites. The final set of rankings will also be released on Dec. 8 and ESPN will have the coverage through 4:00pm ET.

“It is always great to get everyone together before the season starts to welcome our new members and review our procedures in detail,” said Warde Manuel, Athletics Director at the University of Michigan, who will be serving his first year as committee chair. “The work of the College Football Playoff selection committee has a solid foundation with its processes and protocols, and the committee members are looking forward to ranking the top 25 teams this season as we kick off the first year of the 12-team format.”

Below is the complete schedule for the release of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – 9-9:30pm ET*

Tuesday, Nov. 19 – 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – 8-9pm ET

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – 7-7:30pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 – Noon-4pm ET

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games of the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball double-header at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

