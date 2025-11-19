College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 13 features new Top 5

The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, which features a new Top 5.
Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the third consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2 and Texas A&M at No. 3. After its win over then No. 10 Texas coupled with Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma, Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 while Texas Tech moved into the No. 5 spot.
Ole Miss moved up to the No. 6 position this week, followed by No. 7 Oregon. Oklahoma’s win over Alabama propelled the Sooners up three spots to No. 8, and the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Alabama.
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave are the highest and only ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 18)
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami (FL)
14. Vanderbilt
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Tulane
25. Arizona State
Dropped from rankings: Louisville 20, Iowa 21, Pittsburgh 22, South Florida 24, Cincinnati 25
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
https://twitter.com/FBSchedules/status/1990965350167400636
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm
On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
SEE ALSO:
Projected seedings with a Mason-Dixon format (not guaranteeing all P4 champions make it in, but reserving one spot for a G6 champion):
Bowden:
1. Texas A&M
2. Georgia
3. Texas Tech
4. Ole Miss
5. Oklahoma
6. Tulane
First round: Tulane at Texas Tech, Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Byes: Texas A&M (Sugar VS. Oklahoma-Ole Miss winner), Georgia (Orange VS. Tulane-Texas Tech winner)
Osborne:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Oregon
4. Notre Dame
5. BYU
6. Utah
First round: Utah at Oregon, BYU at Notre Dame
Byes: Ohio State (Rose VS. BYU-Notre Dame winner), Indiana (Cotton VS. Utah-Oregon winner)
You can have Mason-Dixon all you want Z-man because 99.4% of the college football fans want top teams & fair & equal CFP format.
I still don’t understand why you want to minimize the chances of a B10 team winning it all, Z-Man.
Z-Man I do not care how many Big Ten teams are in CFP as long as they have a fair & equal format.
Projected seedings with an SEC It Just Means More format (not guaranteeing all P4 champions make it in, but reserving one spot for the all ranked SEC teams and the next highest ranked teams from outside the SEC):
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Vanderbilt
10. Texas
11. Tennessee
12. Missouri
Byes go only to the SEC: A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma
Round One (All games must be played at an SEC venue because we all know the SEC is better):
Ohio State at Missouri – Winner plays Oklahoma (in Cotton Bowl)
Indiana at Tennessee – Winner plays Ole Miss (in Sugar Bowl)
Texas Tech at Texas – Winner plays Georgia (In Peach Bowl)
Vanderbilt at Alabama – Winner plays Texas A&M (in Rose Bowl – relocated to Houston so people will care about it)
All playoff games must be played in the South, because, you know… why not? All other bowl games will be relocated to SEC states.
And yes, this is a dumb idea. But not as dumb as trying to come up with some format that doesn’t allow the best teams to play head-to-head and is based on criteria that has nothing to do with a team’s performance on the field just because we think one region of the country is dominating the sport because their fans are more passionate, their high schools turn out better talent and their teams compete at a much higher level week in and week out.
Oregon doesn’t have a single victory against even a semi-decent team. Notre Dame has a grand total of 1 victory against a decent team.