College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 13 features new Top 5

The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, which features a new Top 5.

Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the third consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2 and Texas A&M at No. 3. After its win over then No. 10 Texas coupled with Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma, Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 while Texas Tech moved into the No. 5 spot.

Ole Miss moved up to the No. 6 position this week, followed by No. 7 Oregon. Oklahoma’s win over Alabama propelled the Sooners up three spots to No. 8, and the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Alabama.

The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave are the highest and only ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 18)

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Utah

13. Miami (FL)

14. Vanderbilt

15. USC

16. Georgia Tech

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Houston

24. Tulane

25. Arizona State

Dropped from rankings: Louisville 20, Iowa 21, Pittsburgh 22, South Florida 24, Cincinnati 25

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm

On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

