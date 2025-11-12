College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 5 unchanged heading into Week 12

The second set of College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the top spot.
Ohio State is again followed by (2) Indiana, (3) Texas A&M, (4) Alabama, and (5) Georgia. Texas Tech, Ole Miss, and Oregon are just outside the top five at sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.
One team from a Group of Six conference, the South Florida Bulls at No. 24, was included in the College Football Rankings this week. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 11)
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Miami FL
16. Georgia Tech
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Pittsburgh
23. Tennessee
24. South Florida
25. Cincinnati
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30-9pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm
On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
