College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 5 unchanged heading into Week 12

The second set of College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the top spot.

Ohio State is again followed by (2) Indiana, (3) Texas A&M, (4) Alabama, and (5) Georgia. Texas Tech, Ole Miss, and Oregon are just outside the top five at sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

One team from a Group of Six conference, the South Florida Bulls at No. 24, was included in the College Football Rankings this week. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 11)

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Texas Tech

7. Ole Miss

8. Oregon

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Utah

14. Vanderbilt

15. Miami FL

16. Georgia Tech

17. USC

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Louisville

21. Iowa

22. Pittsburgh

23. Tennessee

24. South Florida

25. Cincinnati

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

College Football Playoff Bracket based on tonight's rankings. pic.twitter.com/r1ChQxxzDC — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 12, 2025

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30-9pm

Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm

On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

