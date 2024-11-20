College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 5 remains unchanged

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top five remains unchanged.

Oregon is followed again by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) Penn State, and (5) Indiana. In the sixth through eighth spots are Notre Dame, Alabama, and Miami, respectively.

No. 12 Boise State, No. 19 Army, No. 20 Tulane, and No. 24 UNLV are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Miami

9. Ole Miss

10. Georgia

11. Tennessee

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. South Carolina

19. Army

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Illinois

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 19 rankings. pic.twitter.com/VODd1WopHc — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 20, 2024

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

