College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 5 remains unchanged

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top five remains unchanged.
Oregon is followed again by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) Penn State, and (5) Indiana. In the sixth through eighth spots are Notre Dame, Alabama, and Miami, respectively.
No. 12 Boise State, No. 19 Army, No. 20 Tulane, and No. 24 UNLV are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Miami
9. Ole Miss
10. Georgia
11. Tennessee
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. South Carolina
19. Army
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Illinois
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 19 rankings. pic.twitter.com/VODd1WopHc
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 20, 2024
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm
On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
