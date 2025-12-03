College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2025 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee ahead of conference championship weekend.

Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the fourth consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2. Georgia is now the No. 3 team, followed by No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 7 Texas A&M.

Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame are ranked eight, nine, and ten, respectively.

The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave are the highest ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

*Rankings released on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Miami FL

13. Texas

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Virginia

18. Arizona

19. Michigan

20. Tulane

21. Houston

22. Georgia Tech

23. Iowa

24. North Texas

25. James Madison

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Dec. 2 rankings. pic.twitter.com/cBjZR4Tr5Y — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 3, 2025

On Sunday, Dec. 7 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN. The committee will also release their final set of Top 25 rankings, while the complete bowl schedule pairings will also be set.

