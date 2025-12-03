College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2025 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee ahead of conference championship weekend.
Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the fourth consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2. Georgia is now the No. 3 team, followed by No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 7 Texas A&M.
Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame are ranked eight, nine, and ten, respectively.
The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave are the highest ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
*Rankings released on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Miami FL
13. Texas
14. Vanderbilt
15. Utah
16. USC
17. Virginia
18. Arizona
19. Michigan
20. Tulane
21. Houston
22. Georgia Tech
23. Iowa
24. North Texas
25. James Madison
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Dec. 2 rankings. pic.twitter.com/cBjZR4Tr5Y
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 3, 2025
On Sunday, Dec. 7 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN. The committee will also release their final set of Top 25 rankings, while the complete bowl schedule pairings will also be set.
SEE ALSO