College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2024 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee ahead of conference championship weekend.

The Oregon Ducks, the only undefeated team in the country at 12-0, lead the rankings again this week. Oregon is followed by (2) Texas, (3) Penn State, (4) Notre Dame, and (5) Georgia.

Ohio State, which lost on the road at Michigan, 13-10, fell four spots to No. 6. Rounding out the Top 10 of the rankings are (7) Tennessee, (8) SMU, (9) Indiana, and (10) Boise State.

Alabama comes in at No. 11 in the penultimate rankings, which for now would have them in the playoff. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

*Rankings released on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024.

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Miami FL

13. Ole Miss

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. Missouri

20. UNLV

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Colorado

24. Army

25. Memphis

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Dec. 3 rankings. pic.twitter.com/PCyi6ybzNh — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 4, 2024

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN. The committee will also release their final set of Top 25 rankings, while the complete bowl schedule pairings will also be set.

