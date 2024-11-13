College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon holds onto top spot

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Oregon Ducks remain in first.
Oregon is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) Penn State, and (5) Indiana. In the sixth through eighth spots are BYU, Tennessee, and Notre Dame, respectively.
No. 13 Boise State, No. 18 Washington State, No. 24 Army, and No. 25 Tulane are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. BYU
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. Miami
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Georgia
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas State
17. Colorado
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. South Carolina
22. LSU
23. Missouri
24. Army
25. Tulane
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 12 rankings. pic.twitter.com/RDTz7SHheh
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 13, 2024
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm
On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
SEE ALSO:
Under the Mason-Dixon format:
South:
Byes: Texas, Tennessee
First round: Georgia at Miami, Ole Miss at Alabama
Rest of the nation:
Byes: Oregon, Ohio State
First round: Boise State at Penn State, BYU at Indiana
As idiotic as your concept is…. First, one can only earn a first-round bye if one has captured a conference title. So… it would be Oregon and BYU that would currently have the assumed roles of conference champions for “rest of the nation” and that would leave Boise State at Ohio State with Indiana at Penn State. For “under the Mason-Dixon” it would be Texas and Miami that assume the roles of conference champions which would leave Georgia at Tennessee and Ole Miss at Alabama.
Independent of the entropy, your concept attempts to partition away, the laws of the contest remain immutable (i.e. the four highest ranked champions earn the four first-round bye).
Please, no more.