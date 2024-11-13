College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon holds onto top spot

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Oregon Ducks remain in first.

Oregon is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) Penn State, and (5) Indiana. In the sixth through eighth spots are BYU, Tennessee, and Notre Dame, respectively.

No. 13 Boise State, No. 18 Washington State, No. 24 Army, and No. 25 Tulane are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. BYU

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. Miami

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Georgia

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Kansas State

17. Colorado

18. Washington State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. South Carolina

22. LSU

23. Missouri

24. Army

25. Tulane

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 12 rankings. pic.twitter.com/RDTz7SHheh — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 13, 2024

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

