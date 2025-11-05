College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2025 rankings revealed

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes open in the top spot.

Ohio State is followed by (2) Indiana, (3) Texas A&M, (4) Alabama, and (5) Georgia. Oregon, Ole Miss, and BYU are just outside the top five at sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

No team from a Group of Six conference was included in the initial College Football Rankings. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 4)

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Ole Miss

7. BYU

8. Texas Tech

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Oklahoma

13. Utah

14. Virginia

15. Louisville

16. Vanderbilt

17. Georgia Tech

18. Miami FL

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Washington

24. Pitt

25. Tennessee

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

12-team College Football Playoff Bracket based on tonight’s rankings. pic.twitter.com/TDIubVts4G — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 5, 2025

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30-9pm

Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm

On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

