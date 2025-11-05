College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2025 rankings revealed

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes open in the top spot.
Ohio State is followed by (2) Indiana, (3) Texas A&M, (4) Alabama, and (5) Georgia. Oregon, Ole Miss, and BYU are just outside the top five at sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.
No team from a Group of Six conference was included in the initial College Football Rankings. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 4)
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami FL
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pitt
25. Tennessee
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 2. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30-9pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm
On Sunday, Dec. 7 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
SEE ALSO:
Projected seedings with a Mason-Dixon format (not guaranteeing all P4 champions make it in, but reserving one spot for a G6 champion):
Bowden:
1. Texas A&M
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas Tech
6. Memphis
First round: Memphis at Georgia, Texas Tech at Ole Miss
Byes: Texas A&M, Alabama
Osborne:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. BYU
4. Oregon
5. Notre Dame
6. Utah
First round: Utah at BYU, Notre Dame at Oregon
Byes: Ohio State, Indiana