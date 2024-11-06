College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2024 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Oregon Ducks open in the top spot.

Oregon is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Georgia, (4) Miami, and (5) Texas. Penn State and Tennessee are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.

No. 12 Boise State is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Army is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 5)

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. Texas A&M

15. LSU

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Pitt

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Washington State

22. Louisville

23. Clemson

24. Missouri

25. Army

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

12-team College Football Playoff Bracket based on tonight’s rankings. pic.twitter.com/kpoclmGH3L — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 6, 2024

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 12: 9-9:30pm*

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games of the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball double-header at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.

SEE ALSO: