College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2024 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Oregon Ducks open in the top spot.
Oregon is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Georgia, (4) Miami, and (5) Texas. Penn State and Tennessee are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.
No. 12 Boise State is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Army is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 5)
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. Texas A&M
15. LSU
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Pitt
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Washington State
22. Louisville
23. Clemson
24. Missouri
25. Army
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
12-team College Football Playoff Bracket based on tonight’s rankings. pic.twitter.com/kpoclmGH3L
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 6, 2024
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Dec. 3. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 12: 9-9:30pm*
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8-9pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day): Noon-4pm
*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games of the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball double-header at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites.
Here’s what the CFP would look like now with a bracket split along the Mason-Dixon Line.
South:
Byes: Georgia, Miami
First round:
SMU at Texas
Alabama at Tennessee
Rest of the nation:
Byes: Oregon, Ohio State
First round:
Boise State at Penn State
BYU at Indiana
Notre Dame is right now the first team out under this format, but if they run the table the rest of the way and Indiana loses to Ohio State, they could be in the mix under this format.