College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth rankings of 2025 unveiled

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Top 5 remains unchanged.
Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the fourth consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2, Texas A&M at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Texas Tech at No. 5.
Oregon moved up one spot to the No. 6 position this week, followed by No. 7 Ole Miss. Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Alabama are ranked eight, nine, and ten, respectively.
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave are the highest and only ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. SMU
22. Pittsburgh
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. Arizona
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 26 rankings. pic.twitter.com/NTVqmKs2Oz
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 27, 2024
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its penultimate Top 25 rankings next week on Tuesday, Dec. 2. On Sunday, Dec. 7 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN.
SEE ALSO
Miami is not getting as much credit as they deserve for being tied for fifth in the ACC.
Projected seedings with a Mason-Dixon format (not guaranteeing all P4 champions make it in, but reserving one spot for a G6 champion):
Bowden:
1. Texas A&M
2. Georgia
3. Texas Tech
4. Ole Miss
5. Oklahoma
6. Tulane
First round: Tulane at Texas Tech, Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Byes: Texas A&M (Sugar VS. Oklahoma-Ole Miss winner), Georgia (Orange VS. Tulane-Texas Tech winner)
Osborne:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Oregon
4. Notre Dame
5. BYU
6. Utah
First round: Utah at Oregon, BYU at Notre Dame
Byes: Ohio State (Rose VS. BYU-Notre Dame winner), Indiana (Cotton VS. Utah-Oregon winner)
Oh, BTW, the tweet is from last year.
That looks like last year bracket