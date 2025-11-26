College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth rankings of 2025 unveiled

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2025 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Top 5 remains unchanged.

Ohio State remains the top-ranked team for the fourth consecutive week and is again followed by Indiana at No. 2, Texas A&M at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Texas Tech at No. 5.

Oregon moved up one spot to the No. 6 position this week, followed by No. 7 Ole Miss. Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Alabama are ranked eight, nine, and ten, respectively.

The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave are the highest and only ranked team from a Group of Six conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Utah

14. Vanderbilt

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. USC

18. Virginia

19. Tennessee

20. Arizona State

21. SMU

22. Pittsburgh

23. Georgia Tech

24. Tulane

25. Arizona

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 26 rankings. pic.twitter.com/NTVqmKs2Oz — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 27, 2024

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its penultimate Top 25 rankings next week on Tuesday, Dec. 2. On Sunday, Dec. 7 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN.

SEE ALSO