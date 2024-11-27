College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth rankings of 2024 unveiled

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, which features a shakeup in the bottom half of the top ten.
Oregon leads the rankings again this week, and is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) and Penn State. Notre Dame has moved up to No. 5 following Indiana’s loss to Ohio State over the weekend, which dropped the Hoosiers down to the No. 10 spot.
Also moving up the rankings this week is Miami to No. 6, Georgia to No. 7, Tennessee to No. 8, and SMU to No. 9.
No. 11 Boise State, No. 17 Tulane, and No. 22 UNLV are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Miami
7. Georgia
8. Tennessee
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Arizona State
17. Tulane
18. Iowa State
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. Missouri
22. UNLV
23. Illinois
24. Kansas State
25. Colorado
Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:
Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 26 rankings. pic.twitter.com/NTVqmKs2Oz
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 27, 2024
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its penultimate Top 25 rankings next week on Tuesday, Dec. 3. On Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN.
Using the Mason-Dixon format:
South:
Byes: Texas, Miami
First round: Clemson at Georgia, SMU at Tennessee
Rest of the nation:
Byes: Oregon, Ohio State
First round: Boise State at Penn State, Indiana at Notre Dame
While it is important that a G5 champion be included, there will be seasons where one of the P4 conferences just doesn’t have any CFP-worthy teams under my format, like the Big 12 this year.
I pointed this out to you last time, top 4 ranked conference champions get a first-round a bye and all Power-4 conference champions are included. Therefore, it is Oregon and Boise State with the first-round bye and Ohio State Penn State, Indiana and Notre Dame without it. In addition, Arizona State (the assumed Big 12 champion) must be included and not SMU. This geographic insistence of yours is bizzarro but independently – the rules are the rules.
