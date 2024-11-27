College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth rankings of 2024 unveiled

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season have been released by the selection committee, which features a shakeup in the bottom half of the top ten.

Oregon leads the rankings again this week, and is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Texas, (4) and Penn State. Notre Dame has moved up to No. 5 following Indiana’s loss to Ohio State over the weekend, which dropped the Hoosiers down to the No. 10 spot.

Also moving up the rankings this week is Miami to No. 6, Georgia to No. 7, Tennessee to No. 8, and SMU to No. 9.

No. 11 Boise State, No. 17 Tulane, and No. 22 UNLV are currently the only ranked teams outside the power conferences. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Miami

7. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Arizona State

17. Tulane

18. Iowa State

19. BYU

20. Texas A&M

21. Missouri

22. UNLV

23. Illinois

24. Kansas State

25. Colorado

Here is a look at what the 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like based on tonight’s rankings:

Projected College Football Playoff Bracket based on Nov. 26 rankings. pic.twitter.com/NTVqmKs2Oz — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 27, 2024

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its penultimate Top 25 rankings next week on Tuesday, Dec. 3. On Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the 12-team playoff bracket pairings and game sites via the Selection Day show on ESPN.

