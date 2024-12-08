College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25 of 2024 released

The College Football Playoff has released their final set of rankings for the 2024 season, and the Oregon Ducks finish ranked first.

Oregon (13-0) remains the top-ranked team in the country after it defeated Penn State, 45-37, in the Big Ten Championship Game. Penn State dropped two spots down to No. 5 following the loss.

Georgia (12-1) moved up three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings following its 22-19 overtime win over then No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game. Texas dropped one spot to No. 3 as a result of the loss.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 5, while Ohio State is No. 6 and Tennessee is No. 7. Indiana, Boise State, and SMU round out the top 10.

Earlier on Sunday, the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed. The seeding in the playoff does not mirror the rankings, however, as the top four seeds go to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Oregon is the top seed, and is followed by Georgia (2), Boise State (3), and Arizona State (4).

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff 12-team schedule below:

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Final rankings released Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. Boise State

10. SMU

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. Miami

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Clemson

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Missouri

20. Illinois

21. Syracuse

22. Army

23. Colorado

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP SEMIFINALS

Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

