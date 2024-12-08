College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25 of 2024 released

The College Football Playoff has released their final set of rankings for the 2024 season, and the Oregon Ducks finish ranked first.
Oregon (13-0) remains the top-ranked team in the country after it defeated Penn State, 45-37, in the Big Ten Championship Game. Penn State dropped two spots down to No. 5 following the loss.
Georgia (12-1) moved up three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings following its 22-19 overtime win over then No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game. Texas dropped one spot to No. 3 as a result of the loss.
Notre Dame comes in at No. 5, while Ohio State is No. 6 and Tennessee is No. 7. Indiana, Boise State, and SMU round out the top 10.
Earlier on Sunday, the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed. The seeding in the playoff does not mirror the rankings, however, as the top four seeds go to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Oregon is the top seed, and is followed by Georgia (2), Boise State (3), and Arizona State (4).
Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff 12-team schedule below:
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Final rankings released Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. Boise State
10. SMU
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. Miami
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Clemson
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Missouri
20. Illinois
21. Syracuse
22. Army
23. Colorado
24. UNLV
25. Memphis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES
(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame
Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN
(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max
Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA
(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max
DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX
(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Rose Bowl Game
Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
CFP SEMIFINALS
Capital One Orange Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
