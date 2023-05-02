College Football Playoff game dates set for 2024, 2025 seasons

College Football Playoff game dates have been set for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to an announcement by the College Football Playoff (CFP) on Tuesday.
The 2024 season will mark the first for the College Football Playoff (CFP) with an expanded 12-team field. Under the new format, the CFP will begin with four first-round games that will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team. In 2024, one game will be played on Friday, Dec. 20 with the remaining three games played on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The quarterfinals in 2024 will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl) and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game. and Allstate Sugar Bowl).
Semifinals are slated for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2024 season is slated for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
Below is the complete list of games with kickoff windows for the 2024 as well as the 2025 season.
2024 Season
First Round (On-Campus)
- Friday, December 20, 2024: One Game (evening)
- Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
- Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
- Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
CFP National Championship
- Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
2025 Season
First Round (On-Campus)
- Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)
- Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
- Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
- Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
- Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)
CFP National Championship
- Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
“We are pleased to be able to announce these game dates today,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “We appreciate the efforts of all the parties involved in finalizing this schedule. This is the next significant step in bringing clarity to the launch of the 12-team playoff format in 2024. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is an important milestone along the way.”
Below is more information on the new format from the CFP release:
The field of 12 teams will be comprised of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked other teams. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged from the current arrangement. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution.
College Football Playoff Schedule
Each of the two years 5 of the 7 games will be played in a state with an SEC team in it. Except for the Rose Bowl all the “College” football playoff games will be played at stadiums that house NFL teams.
What do you expect?
College football is now the AAA farm league for the NFL
Yes, that’s why both the first and second round games should be on campus.
Will be interested to see if the NFL gives deference to college football and decides against scheduling games on the Saturday’s where they have typically put double or triple headers.
One thing about the 2024 and 2025 regular season schedules, as they are sort of oddity years. Typically the college football regular season (not including Week 0 and Championship Weekend) is 13 weeks with most teams opening Labor Day weekend. Due to the calendars that fall in 2024 and 2025 Labor Day is 9/2/24 and 9/1/25 so instead of the opening Saturday being a September date those years it will be an August date. The season ends up being 14 weeks those two years. I could see the conferences deciding that it might make sense to give their top teams that extra week off in one of the last two weeks hoping some late season rest gives them an edge if they make the playoff.
Those Friday and Saturday evening games in late December in Madison/Ann Arbor/South Bend/Minneapolis/State College/Columbus, etc., are going to be fun to sit through.