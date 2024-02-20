College Football Playoff adopts 5-7 format for 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) has adopted a new format for the 12-team playoff, according to an announcement by the CFP Board of Managers on Tuesday.
The 2024 season will mark the first for the College Football Playoff with an expanded 12-team field. Under the new format, the 12-team field will include the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP Selection Committee (5-7 format).
Previously, the plan called for the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams. Due to 10 teams departing the Pac-12 Conference last year, the format was revised to the 5-7 version.
“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”
The College Football Playoff this fall will begin with four first-round games that will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team. In 2024, one game will be played on Friday, Dec. 20 with the remaining three games played on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The quarterfinals in 2024 will be contested on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl) and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, and Allstate Sugar Bowl).
The College Football Playoff Semifinals for the 2024 season are slated for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will follow on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
Below is the complete list of games with kickoff windows for the 2024 season:
2024 Season
First Round (On-Campus)
- Friday, December 20, 2024: One Game (evening)
- Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
- Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
- Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
CFP National Championship
- Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
College Football Playoff Schedule
With how often title games since the dawn of the Bowl Coalition era in 1992 have matched two Southern teams, I think it would be better if the 12-team CFP is divided along the Mason-Dixon line, with the top 6 teams from outside the South as defined by the US Census Bureau competing for one bid in the title game, and the top 6 teams from the South as defined by the USCB competing for the other.
The highest ranked G5 champion would take the place of what would be the sixth-ranked team in one of the regions if they are ranked low enough in the final CFP rankings. If the G5 team is from the MAC, MW, or is Army, New Mexico State or Temple they would be in the part of the bracket with teams from outside the South. If the G5 team is anyone else they would be with the other teams from the South. If the G5 champion happens to be one of the top 6 from one of the regions, then they would not replace another team.
This format allows teams in conferences who didn’t win their conference as well as independent Notre Dame to earn first-round byes, something which would be prohibited under the 5+7 format.
Face it if ND is #1 in the final CFP rankings then by all means they should get a first-round bye.
Perhaps the dumbest idea of them all.
Stop making up problems to solve.
What is the purpose of the college football title game? To pit the two best teams against each other or try to make it easier for a team that doesn’t deserve to be in the game to get into the game?
It’s absurd to split the playoff based on a map.
Z-Man you are making life very miserable for College Football Fans by your trashy Comments that makes crappy zero sense out of everything & you keep doing this you are grounded from watching College Football in 2024.
Dan Rakow I thought you were going to stop you must be a Trump supporter because you lied and Trump supporters lie as much as Trump himself.
Also there is precedent. The NCAA has divided their lower division championships by geography for decades and did so in D1 in the past they still do to some extent.
To the person mocking my name, you are disrespecting precedent just like the Supreme Court did when they overturned Roe V. Wade. I don’t take kindly to people who disrespect precedent.
Lay off my brother please I’m not asking that much. I told you he’s very sensitive.
So, yeah, I cannot approve of a system that punishes Notre Dame just because they are not in a conference or allows for title games with two Southern teams. It is long overdue that the South lose its status as the dominant region in top-level CFB.
It will be interesting to see which former G5 league gets into the top five in 2024 and beyond. Will it consistently be one league or will they alternate? My money is on the Sun Belt for 2024.
I am surprised that the two semi-final games are not on the same day. As the winner of the Orange Bowl will have an extra day of rest for the National Championship.
All the examples I have seen, have the G5 champ as the 12th and last seed….. no matter how high that team is actually ranked. That means that the G5 champ will always play the #5 seeded team…. most likely a SEC or Big Ten school. That would result in probable elimination every year…. is that really fair for the G5 conferences?
There just assuming that will be the case based on pass experience, but in 2021 Cincinnati. which was in the American at the time, would have been the #3 team and received a bye into the quarter finals. If a G5 champion finishes higher than 12 in the ranking they will be higher than the lowest seed Though they were ranked #4, they would have got the higher seed over Georgia as a conference champ which Georgia was not.
The seeds in 2021 under the old 6+ model theoretically would have been.
1..Alabama (Conference Champ)
2. Michigan (Conference Champ)
3. Cincinnati (Conference Champ)
4. Baylor (4th highest ranked conference champion even though they were #7 overall)
5. Georgia (at large)
6. Notre Dame (at large)
7. Ohio State (at large)
8. Ole Miss (at large)
9. Oklahoma State (at large)
10 Michigan State (at large)
11.Utah (Conference Champ)
12 Pittsburgh (Conference Champ)
BTW that year would also have not fit Z man’s north/south split as only 4 of the qualifiers (5 if you count Okie State) were from the south.
It’s like looking at a late 90s early 00s BCS schedule with the big games so late.
Love your passion for this, Mr. Z-Man
I rather concentrate on upcoming regular season of College Football & get into playoffs once that time comes.