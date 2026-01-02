College Football Playoff: 2025 Semifinal matchups, schedule set

The College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups for the 2025-26 season are set following the results of the four First Quarterfinal Round contests over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The first College Football Playoff Semifinal will be played at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels in that matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PST.

The following day on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, the top-seed Indiana Hoosiers will battle the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. That contest will also begin at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Winners of the two College Football Playoff Semifinals will advance to square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

College Football Playoff 2025

CFP SEMIFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(10) Miami vs. (6) Ole Miss

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(5) Oregon vs. (1) Indiana

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

