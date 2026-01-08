College Football Playoff: 2025-26 Semifinal games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2025-26 season resumes this week with two Semifinal games on the TV schedule.

The first College Football Playoff Semifinal is slated for Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and it features the 10th-seed Miami Hurricanes of the ACC against the 6th-seed Ole Miss Rebels of the SEC at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The following day on Friday, Jan. 9, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosts a Big Ten rematch. The 5th-seed Oregon Ducks will take on the top-seed Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and kickoff for that game is also at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Both semifinal games will also feature ESPN MegaCast viewing options — Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show (ESPN2), SkyCast (ESPNU), Command Center (ESPNews), Hometown Radio with Ole Miss (SEC Network), Field Pass with ACC Huddle (ACC Network), All-22 (ESPN Unlimited), 4K UHD Presentation, ESPN Radio (ESPN App), Hometown Radio for Miami, Oregon, and Indiana (ESPN Unlimited), and Spanish Showcases (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App).

Fans can also watch the team Halftime Marching Band Performances via the ESPN app.

Winners of the two semifinal games will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Below is the schedule for the remaining College Football Playoff games for the 2025-2026 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.

College Football Playoff: 2025-26 Semifinal games

THURSDAY, JAN. 8, 2026

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(10) Miami vs. (6) Ole Miss

7:30pm ET | ESPN | ESPN App

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

FRIDAY, JAN. 9, 2026

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(5) Oregon vs. (1) Indiana

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

7:30pm ET, ESPN | ESPN App

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

MONDAY, JAN. 19, 2026

CFP National Championship

7:30pm ET | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

