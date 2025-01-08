College Football Playoff: 2024-25 Semifinal games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2024-25 season resumes this week with two Semifinal games on the TV schedule.

The first College Football Playoff Semifinal is slated for Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and it features the 7th-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the 6th-seed Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The following day on Friday, Jan. 10, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl matches the 8th-seed Ohio State Buckeyes against the 5th-seed Texas Longhorns. Kickoff for that game is also at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both semifinal games will also feature ESPN MegaCast viewing options — Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show (ESPN2), Command Center (ESPNU), SkyCast (ESPNews), Spanish Language (ESPN Deportes), and a National Radio Broadcast on ESPN Radio.

Fans can also watch the games with their Hometown Radio, All-22 (high vantage point video), and the Halftime Band Performances via the ESPN app.

Winners of the two semifinal games will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Below is the schedule for the remaining College Football Playoff games for the 2024 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.

College Football Playoff: 2024-25 Semifinal games

THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2025

Capital One Orange Bowl

(7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State

7:30pm ET | ESPN (Stream)

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

FRIDAY, JAN. 10, 2025

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

(8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas

7:30pm ET | ESPN (Stream)

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

MONDAY, JAN. 20, 2025

CFP National Championship

7:30pm ET | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

