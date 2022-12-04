College Football Playoff: 2022-23 New Year’s Six bowl games set

The College Football Playoff 2022-23 New Year’s Six bowl games were officially announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday.
New Year’s Six bowl game matchups announced this afternoon include the Capital One Orange Bowl (Tennessee vs. Clemson), Allstate Sugar Bowl (Alabama vs. Kansas State), Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Tulane vs. USC) and the Rose Bowl Game (Penn State vs. Utah).
The Capital One Orange Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:00pm ET, one day prior to the semifinal games. The Allstate Sugar Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon ET, while the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Game are both scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:00pm ET and 5:00pm ET, respectively.
Earlier today, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the semifinal pairings. No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both semifinal games are slated for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
Below is the complete list of matchups for the 2022 New Year’s Six games:
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN
(6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 12pm ET, ESPN
(5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 1pm ET, ESPN
(16) Tulane vs. (10) USC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Rose Bowl Game
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 5pm ET, ESPN
(11) Penn State vs. (8) Utah
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 4pm ET, ESPN
(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN
(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA
