College Football Playoff: 2022-23 New Year’s Six bowl games set

The College Football Playoff 2022-23 New Year’s Six bowl games were officially announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday.

New Year’s Six bowl game matchups announced this afternoon include the Capital One Orange Bowl (Tennessee vs. Clemson), Allstate Sugar Bowl (Alabama vs. Kansas State), Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Tulane vs. USC) and the Rose Bowl Game (Penn State vs. Utah).

The Capital One Orange Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:00pm ET, one day prior to the semifinal games. The Allstate Sugar Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon ET, while the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Game are both scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:00pm ET and 5:00pm ET, respectively.

Earlier today, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the semifinal pairings. No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both semifinal games are slated for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Below is the complete list of matchups for the 2022 New Year’s Six games:

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(16) Tulane vs. (10) USC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(11) Penn State vs. (8) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Buy Tickets

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

