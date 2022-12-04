College Football Playoff: 2022 semifinal pairings set

The College Football Playoff 2022 semifinal pairings have been announced. The Georgia Bulldogs, the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Michigan Wolverines, the No. 2 team, will play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will begin first at 4:00pm ET followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 8:00pm ET, both on ESPN.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will officially announce the four remaining bowls in the “New Year’s Six.” Those bowls are as follows: Allstate Sugar Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl, and the Rose Bowl Game.

The remaining college football bowl games will be announced throughout the day and finalized by Sunday evening. You can follow those announcements on our live blog.

Winners of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

College Football Playoff: 2022 semifinal pairings

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

