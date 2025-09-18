College football game to be played in London in 2026, per report

A college football game will be played in London in 2026 according to a report from Scott Hamilton of The Post and Courier on Thursday.

Per the report, a new college football neutral site series titled the ‘Union Jack Classic’ will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The first matchup will feature the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Kansas Jayhawks on September 19, 2026 in a Big 12 Conference tilt.

The Arizona State-Kansas matchup would mark only the second college football game to be played in England. The first-ever college football game in England was played on Oct. 16, 1988 when Richmond defeated Boston University, 20-17, at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in south London.

Wembley Stadium, which opened in 2007, is the home of the England national football team and the NFL London games. The venue has a seating capacity of 86,000 for American football.

In order to schedule the Arizona State-Kansas game for Sept. 19, 2026, both schools will have to make adjustments to their previously scheduled non-conference opponents. Arizona State was previously scheduled to host Hawaii on Sept. 19, 2026, while Kansas was scheduled to host Middle Tennessee.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas will seek an NCAA waiver to move its Sept. 19 home game against Middle Tennessee to Week Zero. Hawaii already has a Week Zero game scheduled on the road against Stanford, so its game at Arizona State will likely be set for another date or moved to another season.

The Big 12 is no stranger to neutral-site games overseas. Iowa State and Kansas state opened the 2025 season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, in Week Zero. The Cyclones defeated the Wildcats in that contest, 24-21.

