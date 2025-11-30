College football conference championship games 2025: Matchups, schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2025 season following the completion of Week 14 action.

The schedule begins on Friday, December 5 with two conference championships kicking off at 7:00pm ET. In the Conference USA Championship Game, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will host the Kennesaw State Owls at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State met earlier this season on Nov. 15 in Jacksonville, and the Gamecocks came away with a 35-26 victory.

The Sun Belt Championship Game also kicks at 7:00pm ET and will feature the James Madison Dukes hosting the Troy Trojans at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. That contest will be televised by ESPN.

One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the 24th-ranked Tulane Green Wave will host the North Texas Mean Green in the American Championship Game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ABC.

Also at 8:00pm ET on Friday is the Mountain West Championship Game. The contest features a rematch between the UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and the game will be televised by FOX. The Broncos defeated the Rebels on Oct. 18 in Boise, 56-31.

Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring the 11th-ranked BYU Cougars vs. the 5th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (ABC). Earlier this season on Nov. 8, Texas Tech defeated BYU in Lubbock, 29-7.

Also at noon on Saturday, the MAC Championship Game features a rematch between the Miami RedHawks and Western Michigan Broncos at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (ESPN). During Week 9 this season, Miami knocked off Western Michigan at home, 26-17.

Next up is the SWAC Championship Game, which will kickoff at 2:00pm ET on ESPN2. The Prairie View A&M Panthers will travel to take on the Jackson State Tigers in that contest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Another rematch is set in the SEC Championship Game, which pits the the 4th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ABC will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.

Georgia hosted Alabama in Athens on Sept. 27, and the Crimson Tide left Athens with a 24-21 victory.

Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The Duke Blue Devils take on the 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.

Duke-Virginia is a rematch, as the two schools met on Nov. 15 in Durham, N.C. The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils in that contest, 34-17.

Check out the full schedule below.

College football conference championship games 2025

FRIDAY, DEC. 5, 2025

CUSA Championship Game

Kennesaw State at Jax State

7:00pm ET | CBSSN

AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

Buy Tickets

Sun Belt Championship Game

Troy at James Madison

7:00pm ET | ESPN

Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, VA

Buy Tickets

American Championship Game

North Texas at (24) Tulane

8:00pm ET | ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Mountain West Championship Game

UNLV at Boise State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Buy Tickets

SATURDAY, DEC. 6, 2025

Big 12 Championship Game

(11) BYU vs. (5) Texas Tech

12:00pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Buy Tickets

MAC Championship Game

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH)

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Buy Tickets

SWAC Championship Game

PVAMU at Jackson State

2:00pm ET | ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

Buy Tickets

SEC Championship Game

(4) Georgia vs. (10) Alabama

4:00pm ET | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

ACC Championship Game

Duke vs. (18) Virginia

8:00pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Buy Tickets

Big Ten Championship Game

(2) Indiana vs. (1) Ohio State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Buy Tickets

College Football Conference Championship Games