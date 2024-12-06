College football conference championship games 2024: Schedule, TV channels

The college football conference championship games for the 2024 season begin Friday evening with three matchups and then continues on Saturday with seven more contests.

The championship schedule kicks off on Friday, December 6 at 7:00pm ET with the Conference USA Championship Game on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in that contest at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

Two conference championship games are slated to begin at 8:00pm ET Friday evening. The Tulane Green Wave travel to West Point, N.Y., to face the 24th-ranked Army Black Knights in the American Championship Game at Michie Stadium (ABC). In the Mountain West Championship Game, the 20th-ranked UNLV Rebels travel to face the 10th-ranked Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and the game will be televised by FOX.

Saturday’s championship action begins at noon ET on ABC with the Big 12 Championship Game, which features the 16th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones against the 15th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Also at noon on Saturday, the MAC Championship Game features the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Miami RedHawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (ESPN).

The SWAC Championship Game is next, and it will kickoff at 2:00pm ET on ESPN2. The Jackson State Tigers will host the Southern Jaguars in that contest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

At 4:00pm ET on ABC, the 5th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will battle the 2nd-ranked Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia defeated Texas earlier this season in Austin, 30-15, when the Longhorns were the top-ranked team.

The Sun Belt Championship Game is next, which features the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. ESPN will televise the contest at 7:30pm ET.

Conference championship Saturday concludes with two games each kicking off at 8:00pm ET. In the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., the 17th-ranked Clemson Tigers face the 8th-ranked SMU Mustangs on ABC. The Big Ten Championship Game, which will air on CBS, features the 3rd-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions vs. the top-ranked Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

FRIDAY, DEC. 6, 2024

CUSA Championship Game

Jacksonville State 52, WKU 12

7:00pm ET | CBSSN

AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

American Championship Game

Tulane at (24) Army

8:00pm ET | ABC

Michie Stadium – West Point, NY

Mountain West Championship Game

(20) UNLV at (10) Boise State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 2024

Big 12 Championship Game

(16) Iowa State vs. (15) Arizona State

12:00pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio)

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

SWAC Championship Game

Southern at Jackson State

2:00pm ET | ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

SEC Championship Game

(5) Georgia vs. (2) Texas

4:00pm ET | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Sun Belt Championship Game

Marshall at Louisiana

7:30pm ET | ESPN

Cajun Field – Lafayette, LA

ACC Championship Game

(17) Clemson vs. (8) SMU

8:00pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

(3) Penn State vs. (1) Oregon

8:00pm ET | CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

