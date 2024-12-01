College football conference championship games 2024: Matchups, schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2024 season following the completion of Week 14 action.
The schedule begins on Friday, December 6 with the Conference USA Championship Game kicking off at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in that matchup at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.
Western Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 19-17 on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.
One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the 17th-ranked Tulane Green Wave travel to take on the Army Black Knights in the American Championship Game at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. The game will be televised by ABC.
Also at 8:00pm ET on Friday is the Mountain West Championship Game. In that contest, the 22nd-ranked UNLV Rebels travel to face the 11th-ranked Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and the game will be televised by FOX.
The Mountain West Championship is the second rematch, as the Rebels hosted the Broncos earlier this season on October 25 and lost, 29-24.
Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring the 18th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones vs. the 16th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (ABC).
Also at noon on Saturday, the MAC Championship Game features a rematch between the Ohio Bobcats and Miami RedHawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (ESPN). Miami defeated Ohio during the regular season on Oct. 19 at home, 30-20.
Next up is the SWAC Championship Game, which will kickoff at 2:00pm ET on ESPN2. The Southern Jaguars will travel to take on the Jackson State Tigers in that contest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State hosted Southern during the regular-season on Sept. 14, winning 33-15.
Another rematch is set in the SEC Championship Game, which pits the the 7th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the 3rd-ranked Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ABC will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.
Georgia traveled to Texas on Oct. 19 and defeated the Longhorns, who were the top-ranked team at the time, 30-15.
The Sun Belt Championship Game is next, which features the Marshall Thundering Herd traveling to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at AmFirst Stadium in Lafayette, La. ESPN will televise the contest at 7:30pm ET.
Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers take on the 9th-ranked SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the 4th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will face the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship Game on CBS.
Check out the full schedule below.
College football conference championship games 2024
FRIDAY, DEC. 6, 2024
CUSA Championship Game
WKU at Jacksonville State
7:00pm ET | CBSSN
AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL
Buy Tickets
American Championship Game
(17) Tulane at Army
8:00pm ET | ABC
Michie Stadium – West Point, NY
Buy Tickets
Mountain West Championship Game
(22) UNLV at (11) Boise State
8:00pm ET | FOX
Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
Buy Tickets
SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 2024
Big 12 Championship Game
(18) Iowa State vs. (16) Arizona State
12:00pm ET | ABC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Buy Tickets
MAC Championship Game
Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio)
12:00pm ET | ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Buy Tickets
SWAC Championship Game
Southern at Jackson State
2:00pm ET | ESPN2
MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS
SEC Championship Game
(7) Georgia vs. (3) Texas
4:00pm ET | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
Sun Belt Championship Game
Marshall at Louisiana
7:30pm ET | ESPN
Cajun Field – Lafayette, LA
Buy Tickets
ACC Championship Game
(12) Clemson vs. (9) SMU
8:00pm ET | ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
Buy Tickets
Big Ten Championship Game
(4) Penn State vs. (1) Oregon
8:00pm ET | CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
Buy Tickets
This season is very historic. There are 82 bowl slots available – and we ended up with exactly 82 bowl eligible teams. This has never happened in FBS football before.
Also, the MAC title game features one of the rivalries I want the conference to play on Thanksgiving week every year.
I want that thanksgiving game on cbs
My dream MAC game on Thanksgiving weekend is Northern Illinois vs Bowling Green other than that I would like MAC to decide games that would be played on last weekend of regular season.
Also, I would like CBS to show a MAC game on Black Friday at 4:00PM time slot following Noon Big Ten game hopefully Michigan vs Ohio State.
I hope that these conferences learn in the coming years that these Conference Championship Games are pointless with the expanded playoff. If I’m the Big 10, I wouldn’t want Oregon & PSU to risk injuries since they are both heading to the playoffs.
I don’t think the conferences are willing to give up the champ game TV revenue.
Also think of the Cinderella aspect of lower ranked teams making the CFP by winning a champ game.
(This year think Clemson or UNLV or ISU.)
Sorry Keeper, I’m not a fan of affirmative action. The best teams should not be penalized. Period.
These championship games make TONS of cash for the schools involved and the conferences. No way they get rid of them. And now that the kids are getting paid, they are going to make as much money off them as they can.
Teams are playing for a conference championship and first-round bye — seems far from pointless to me.
Furthermore, super-sized conferences with schedules that are more imbalanced than ever increase the importance of the championship game in determining a champion.
And I agree with Keeper on the importance of the champ game TV revenue.
Evan, Jesper, Keeper, HeyArnold!,
I agree with alot of Jesper’s 2 points.
Keeper, HeyArnold!, 1 of Jesper’s 3 points,
99 % of the time I will disagree with the 85 GrantsInAid University’s Cash Cow of generating revenue for revenue’s sake.
I 100% support it @ the N.F.L. level.
That’s what Professional Sports Athletes & Franchise Brands are about.
The for profit Athlete.
The Conference Championships were created for the Bowl Alliance in the Late 1980s early 1990s mythical national Championship, & all the add- ons since then.
The NY 6 Bowls are the Anti-Playoffs.
The Playoffs generate more revenue than all the current NY 6 Exhibitions.
The 2005 Powah 6 Lobby for & the Bylaw permitting the 12th Game vs an N.C.A.A. 63 GrantsInAid Program wedged the Powah 6 into Exhibition Postseason Control.
My Wikipedia, Winsipedia, Conference & University Football Websites researched Opinion leans heavily in support of Evan’s Assertion.
My own further Assertion is, the Playoff needs to be patterned after the N.F.L. model upon which the NCAA Division 1 Championship SubDivision is willingly founded.