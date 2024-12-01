College football conference championship games 2024: Matchups, schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2024 season following the completion of Week 14 action.

The schedule begins on Friday, December 6 with the Conference USA Championship Game kicking off at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in that matchup at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

Western Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 19-17 on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.

One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the 17th-ranked Tulane Green Wave travel to take on the Army Black Knights in the American Championship Game at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. The game will be televised by ABC.

Also at 8:00pm ET on Friday is the Mountain West Championship Game. In that contest, the 22nd-ranked UNLV Rebels travel to face the 11th-ranked Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and the game will be televised by FOX.

The Mountain West Championship is the second rematch, as the Rebels hosted the Broncos earlier this season on October 25 and lost, 29-24.

Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring the 18th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones vs. the 16th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (ABC).

Also at noon on Saturday, the MAC Championship Game features a rematch between the Ohio Bobcats and Miami RedHawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (ESPN). Miami defeated Ohio during the regular season on Oct. 19 at home, 30-20.

Next up is the SWAC Championship Game, which will kickoff at 2:00pm ET on ESPN2. The Southern Jaguars will travel to take on the Jackson State Tigers in that contest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State hosted Southern during the regular-season on Sept. 14, winning 33-15.

Another rematch is set in the SEC Championship Game, which pits the the 7th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the 3rd-ranked Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ABC will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.

Georgia traveled to Texas on Oct. 19 and defeated the Longhorns, who were the top-ranked team at the time, 30-15.

The Sun Belt Championship Game is next, which features the Marshall Thundering Herd traveling to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at AmFirst Stadium in Lafayette, La. ESPN will televise the contest at 7:30pm ET.

Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers take on the 9th-ranked SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the 4th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will face the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship Game on CBS.

Check out the full schedule below.

College football conference championship games 2024

FRIDAY, DEC. 6, 2024

CUSA Championship Game

WKU at Jacksonville State

7:00pm ET | CBSSN

AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

Buy Tickets

American Championship Game

(17) Tulane at Army

8:00pm ET | ABC

Michie Stadium – West Point, NY

Buy Tickets

Mountain West Championship Game

(22) UNLV at (11) Boise State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Buy Tickets

SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 2024

Big 12 Championship Game

(18) Iowa State vs. (16) Arizona State

12:00pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Buy Tickets

MAC Championship Game

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio)

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Buy Tickets

SWAC Championship Game

Southern at Jackson State

2:00pm ET | ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

SEC Championship Game

(7) Georgia vs. (3) Texas

4:00pm ET | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

Sun Belt Championship Game

Marshall at Louisiana

7:30pm ET | ESPN

Cajun Field – Lafayette, LA

Buy Tickets

ACC Championship Game

(12) Clemson vs. (9) SMU

8:00pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Buy Tickets

Big Ten Championship Game

(4) Penn State vs. (1) Oregon

8:00pm ET | CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Buy Tickets

College Football Conference Championship Games