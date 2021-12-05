College football bowl schedule: Matchups finalized for 2021-22 season

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2021-22 season has been finalized after conferences and bowls officially announced their bowl game selections.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 with the Bahamas Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN (Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo). That game is followed by the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at 6:00pm ET on ESPN2 (Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois).

Seven bowl games are slated to be played on Saturday, Dec. 18. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is up first at 11:00am ET (Appalachian State vs. WKU), and it’s followed by the Cricket Celebration Bowl (SC State vs. Jackson State, noon), PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl (Fresno State vs. UTEP, 2:15pm), Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (BYU vs. UAB, 3:30pm), LendingTree Bowl (Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan, 5:45pm), Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30pm), and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Marshall vs. Louisiana, 9:15pm).

At least one bowl is scheduled for each day from Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 leading up to Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve this season features the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which will be played at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, Dec. 24. The game features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors taking on the Memphis Tigers at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

One bowl game, the TaxAct Camellia Bowl, is scheduled for Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25). That contest will feature Ball State vs. Georgia State at 2:30pm ET on ESPN.

15 bowl games are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday Dec. 30 leading up to New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve, which is on Friday, Dec. 31 this year, features three bowl games plus the two College Football Playoff Semifinals. Hosts in 2021 are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas at 3:30pm ET, while the Capital One Orange Bowl will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30pm ET, both on ESPN.

Five bowl games are scheduled for New Year’s Day, including three New Year’s Six games — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame), Rose Bowl Game (Ohio State vs. Utah), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (Baylor vs. Ole Miss). The Outback Bowl (Arkansas vs. Penn State) and Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Iowa vs. Kentucky) are also slated for New Year’s Day.

The winners of Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six games for the 2021 season. See the links below that for the complete bowl schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN

(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEW YEAR’S SIX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 | 7pm ET, ESPN

(10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pitt

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Ariz.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 8:30pm ET, ESPN

(7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

