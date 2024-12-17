College football bowl games: Schedule, TV channels for Dec. 17-19

College football bowl games for the 2024 season continue on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with a total of four games on the schedule through Thursday, Dec. 19.

After kicking off with two games on Saturday followed by a two-day break, bowl action resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with one contest on the slate, the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The 25th-ranked Memphis Tigers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in that contest at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

Wednesday’s bowl menu includes two contests, beginning with the Boca Raton Bowl at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. That game will feature the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers facing the James Madison Dukes at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

Then at 9:00pm ET, the Art of Sport LA Bowl hosted by Gronk kicks off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The California Golden Bears will battle the 24th-ranked UNLV Rebels in that game and it will be televised by ESPN.

One college football bowl game is slated for Thursday, Dec. 19, and it pits the Georgia Southern Eagles vs. the Sam Houston Bearkats in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 7:00pm ET.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Tuesday, Dec. 17 through Thursday, Dec. 19 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games: December 17-19

TUESDAY DEC. 17, 2024

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

(25) Memphis vs. West Virginia

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

9:00pm ET | ESPN

WEDNESDAY DEC. 18, 2024

Boca Raton Bowl

WKU vs. James Madison

FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, FL

5:30pm ET | ESPN

AOS LA Bowl hosted by Gronk

California vs. (24) UNLV

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

9:00pm ET | ESPN

THURSDAY DEC. 19, 2024

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

7:00pm ET | ESPN2

Football Schedules

