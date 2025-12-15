College football bowl games: Schedule, TV channels for Dec. 16-18

College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Tuesday, Dec. 16 with a total of four games on the schedule through Thursday, Dec. 18.

After kicking off with two games on Saturday followed by a two-day break, bowl action resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 16 with one contest on the slate — the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The Troy Trojans will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in that contest at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

Wednesday’s bowl menu includes two contests, beginning with the StaffDNA Cure Bowl at 5:00pm ET on ESPN. That game will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs facing the South Florida Bulls at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Then at 8:30pm ET, the 68 Ventures Bowl kicks off from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will battle the Delaware Blue Hens in that game and it will be televised by ESPN.

One college football bowl game is slated for Thursday, Dec. 18, and it pits the Missouri State Bears against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the new Xbox Bowl at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 9:00pm ET.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 18 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games: December 16-18

TUESDAY, DEC. 16, 2025

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Troy vs. Jacksonville State

9:00pm ET | ESPN

Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17, 2025

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Old Dominion vs. South Florida

Wed, Dec 17 | 5pm ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber

68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana vs. Delaware

8:30pm ET | ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, Ala.

Clay Matvick, Max Browne, Alyssa Lang

THURSDAY, DEC. 18, 2025

Xbox Bowl

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

9:00pm ET | ESPN2

Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, Texas

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen

