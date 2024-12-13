College football bowl games: Schedule, TV channels for Dec. 14

College football bowl games for the 2024 season begin on Saturday, December 14 with two contests on the schedule.

Bowl action this season is kicking off one week early due to the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The playoff begins next week on Friday, Dec. 20 with one first round game, and continues on Saturday, Dec. 21 with three more first round contests.

Due to starting one week earlier, the bowl schedule on Saturday, Dec. 14 will wrap around the annual Army-Navy Game, which is slated to kickoff at 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Army-Navy Game typically enjoys the day to itself.

Prior to the Army-Navy Game, the Cricket Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon ET on ABC and ESPN3. That contest features the SWAC champion Jackson State Tigers (11-2) taking on the MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Although the Celebration Bowl does not fully represent all historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), the annual post-season game is widely considered to be the HBCU National Championship.

Saturday’s bowl game action concludes with the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) of the Sun Belt Conference face the Western Michigan Broncos (6-6) of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in that contest at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

College Football Bowl Games: December 14

SATURDAY, DEC. 14, 2024

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. SC State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, AL

9:00pm ET | ESPN

—

No college football bowl games are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 or Monday, Dec. 16 due to NFL action. The bowl schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (Memphis vs. West Virginia; 9:00pm ET, ESPN).

