College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Monday, Dec. 29 with one game on the schedule, followed by three contests on Tuesday, Dec. 30.
Postseason college football bowl action kicks off Monday as the Georgia Southern Eagles and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet in the JLab Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Coverage begins on ESPN at 2:00pm ET.
Tuesday features a three-game slate, starting with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2:00pm ET on ESPN, where the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.
The action continues with the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., as the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. The day wraps up with the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with ESPN airing the matchup at 9:00pm ET.
Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Monday, Dec. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 30 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.
College Football Bowl Games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 29-30
MONDAY, DEC. 29, 2025
JLab Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State
2:00pm ET | ESPN
Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL
TUESDAY, DEC. 30, 2025
Radiance Tech Independence Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA
2:00pm ET | ESPN
Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Illinois
5:30pm ET | ESPN
Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN
Valero Alamo Bowl
(16) USC vs. TCU
9:00pm ET | ESPN
Alamodome – San Antonio, TX
Football Schedules
Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl will be an excellent one with Illinois vs Tennessee to watch.
Im from Chicago so hoping Bears win tonight and see what NFL schedule is for last week of season afterwards Hoping Illini win too Birmingham Bowl is such a dud but did best they could after getting short end of the stick with Notre Dame declining their bowl game
The Birmingham Bowl is getting one of the greatest rivalries of the G6. It’s a blessing in disguise.
Not that familiar with Sun Belt but living here in Vegas with new Pac-12 starting next year, was hoping they would have App State switch bowl games with Utah State that way both Monday bowl games would have engaged interest in a Pac-12 vs Sun Belt conference challenge for next season since Pac-12 needs more nonconference games