College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Monday, Dec. 29 with one game on the schedule, followed by three contests on Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Postseason college football bowl action kicks off Monday as the Georgia Southern Eagles and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet in the JLab Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Coverage begins on ESPN at 2:00pm ET.

Tuesday features a three-game slate, starting with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2:00pm ET on ESPN, where the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

The action continues with the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., as the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. The day wraps up with the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with ESPN airing the matchup at 9:00pm ET.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Monday, Dec. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 30 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 29-30

MONDAY, DEC. 29, 2025

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

2:00pm ET | ESPN

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

TUESDAY, DEC. 30, 2025

Radiance Tech Independence Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA

2:00pm ET | ESPN

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Illinois

5:30pm ET | ESPN

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Valero Alamo Bowl

(16) USC vs. TCU

9:00pm ET | ESPN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

