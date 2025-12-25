College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Friday, Dec. 26 with three games on the menu, followed by eight more games on Saturday, Dec. 27.
If you’re keeping score, that’s 11 college football bowl games over two days, a college football fan’s delight!
Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the GameAbove Sports Bowl at 1:00pm ET, featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas taking on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by ESPN.
The Rate Bowl is next at 4:30pm ET on ESPN, and that contest features the New Mexico Lobos taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Bowl action on Friday concludes with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 8:00pm ET on ESPN, which will see the FIU Panthers battle the UTSA Roadrunners at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Saturday’s smorgasbord of eight bowl games begins at 11:00am ET on ESPN with the Go Bowling Military Bowl, which features the Pitt Panthers and East Carolina Pirates meeting at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Other bowl games on Saturday include the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Penn State vs. Clemson), Wasabi Fenway Bowl (UConn vs. Army), Pop-Tarts Bowl (No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU), Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (Miami OH vs. Fresno State), Isleta New Mexico Bowl (No. 25 North Texas vs. San Diego State), and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri).
The bowl game weekend wraps up with the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at 9:15pm ET on ESPN. The game features the LSU Tigers taking on the No. 21 Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 27 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.
College Football Bowl Games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 26-27
FRIDAY, DEC. 26, 2025
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern
1:00pm ET | ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Rate Bowl
New Mexico vs. Minnesota
4:30pm ET | ESPN
Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
FIU vs. UTSA
8:00pm ET | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX
SATURDAY DEC. 27, 2025
Go Bowling Military Bowl
Pitt vs. East Carolina
11:00am ET | ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium – Annapolis, MD
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Penn State vs. Clemson
12:00pm ET | ABC
Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. Army
2:15pm ET | ESPN
Fenway Park – Boston, MA
Pop-Tarts Bowl
(22) Georgia Tech vs. (12) BYU
3:30pm ET | ABC
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
4:30pm ET | The CW
Casino Del Sol Stadium – Tucson, AZ
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
(25) North Texas vs. San Diego State
5:45pm ET | ESPN
University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
19 Virginia vs. Missouri
7:30pm ET | ABC
EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL
Kinder’s Texas Bowl
LSU vs. (21) Houston
9:15pm ET | ESPN
NRG Stadium – Houston, TX
