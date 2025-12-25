College football bowl games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 26-27

College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Friday, Dec. 26 with three games on the menu, followed by eight more games on Saturday, Dec. 27.

If you’re keeping score, that’s 11 college football bowl games over two days, a college football fan’s delight!

Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the GameAbove Sports Bowl at 1:00pm ET, featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas taking on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Rate Bowl is next at 4:30pm ET on ESPN, and that contest features the New Mexico Lobos taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Bowl action on Friday concludes with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 8:00pm ET on ESPN, which will see the FIU Panthers battle the UTSA Roadrunners at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Saturday’s smorgasbord of eight bowl games begins at 11:00am ET on ESPN with the Go Bowling Military Bowl, which features the Pitt Panthers and East Carolina Pirates meeting at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Other bowl games on Saturday include the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Penn State vs. Clemson), Wasabi Fenway Bowl (UConn vs. Army), Pop-Tarts Bowl (No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU), Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (Miami OH vs. Fresno State), Isleta New Mexico Bowl (No. 25 North Texas vs. San Diego State), and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri).

The bowl game weekend wraps up with the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at 9:15pm ET on ESPN. The game features the LSU Tigers taking on the No. 21 Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 27 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

FRIDAY, DEC. 26, 2025

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

1:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Rate Bowl

New Mexico vs. Minnesota

4:30pm ET | ESPN

Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

FIU vs. UTSA

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

SATURDAY DEC. 27, 2025

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Pitt vs. East Carolina

11:00am ET | ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium – Annapolis, MD

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State vs. Clemson

12:00pm ET | ABC

Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. Army

2:15pm ET | ESPN

Fenway Park – Boston, MA

Pop-Tarts Bowl

(22) Georgia Tech vs. (12) BYU

3:30pm ET | ABC

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

4:30pm ET | The CW

Casino Del Sol Stadium – Tucson, AZ

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

(25) North Texas vs. San Diego State

5:45pm ET | ESPN

University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

19 Virginia vs. Missouri

7:30pm ET | ABC

EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

LSU vs. (21) Houston

9:15pm ET | ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

