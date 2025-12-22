College football bowl games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 22-24

College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Monday, Dec. 22 with one game on the menu, followed by four more games through Christmas Eve.

Monday’s bowl action kicks off early with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 2:00pm ET on ESPN, which features the Washington State Cougars facing the Utah State Aggies. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Tuesday features a trio of bowl games beginning at 2:00pm ET on ESPN with the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans. That contest features the Toledo Rockets taking on the Louisville Cardinals. Then at 5:30pm ET on ESPN, the New Orleans Bowl kicks off, which pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Bowl action on Tuesday concludes with the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at 9:00pm ET, and it features the UNLV Rebels squaring off with the Ohio Bobcats.

Christmas Eve falls on Wednesday this year, and that means we get treated with the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl. The California Golden Bears will face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in that matchup at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Monday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 24 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games: 2025 schedule

Monday, Dec 22, 2025

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Washington State vs. Utah State

2:00pm ET | ESPN

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans

Toledo vs. Louisville

2:00pm ET | ESPN

Flagler CU Stadium – Boca Raton, FL

New Orleans Bowl

WKU vs. Southern Miss

5:30pm ET | ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

UNLV vs. Ohio

9:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, TX

Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025

Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl

California vs. Hawaii

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Ching Complex – Honolulu, HI

Football Schedules

