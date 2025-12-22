College football bowl games: 2025 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 22-24

College football bowl games for the 2025 season continue on Monday, Dec. 22 with one game on the menu, followed by four more games through Christmas Eve.
Monday’s bowl action kicks off early with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 2:00pm ET on ESPN, which features the Washington State Cougars facing the Utah State Aggies. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Tuesday features a trio of bowl games beginning at 2:00pm ET on ESPN with the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans. That contest features the Toledo Rockets taking on the Louisville Cardinals. Then at 5:30pm ET on ESPN, the New Orleans Bowl kicks off, which pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Bowl action on Tuesday concludes with the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at 9:00pm ET, and it features the UNLV Rebels squaring off with the Ohio Bobcats.
Christmas Eve falls on Wednesday this year, and that means we get treated with the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl. The California Golden Bears will face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in that matchup at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.
Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Monday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 24 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.
College Football Bowl Games: 2025 schedule
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Washington State vs. Utah State
2:00pm ET | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans
Toledo vs. Louisville
2:00pm ET | ESPN
Flagler CU Stadium – Boca Raton, FL
New Orleans Bowl
WKU vs. Southern Miss
5:30pm ET | ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
UNLV vs. Ohio
9:00pm ET | ESPN
Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, TX
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl
California vs. Hawaii
8:00pm ET | ESPN
Ching Complex – Honolulu, HI
