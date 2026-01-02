College football bowl games: 2025-26 schedule, TV channels for Friday, Jan. 2

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck reacts to the mayo dump after his teams’ win over Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

College football bowl games for the 2025-26 season continue on Friday, Jan. 2 with four games on the docket.

Friday’s bowl slate opens at 1:00pm ET with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, as the Rice Owls meet the Texas State Bobcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. ESPN will carry the broadcast.

The action continues at 4:30pm ET on ESPN with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where the Navy Midshipmen square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Friday’s schedule wraps up with two primetime kickoffs at 8:00pm ET. ESPN airs the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, featuring the Wake Forest Demon Deacons against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while FOX presents the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl, showcasing the 17th‑ranked Arizona Wildcats taking on the SMU Mustangs.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, below.

College Football Bowl Games

FRIDAY, JAN. 2, 2026

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Rice vs. Texas State

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX

1:00pm ET | ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Cincinnati

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN

4:30pm ET | ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

(17) Arizona vs. SMU

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA

8:00pm ET | FOX

