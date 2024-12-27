College football bowl games for the 2024 season continue on Friday, Dec. 27 with five games on the menu, followed by eight more games on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Yes, you read that right. That’s 13 college football bowl games over two days, a college football fan’s delight!
Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 12:00pm ET, featuring the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN.
The Birmingham Bowl is next at 3:30pm ET on ESPN (Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt), and it is followed by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 7:00pm ET on ESPN (Texas Tech vs. Arkansas) and the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at 8:00pm ET on FOX (Syracuse vs. Washington State).
Bowl action on Friday concludes with the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at 10:30pm ET on ESPN, where the USC Trojans take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Saturday’s smorgasbord of eight bowl games begins at 11:00am ET on ESPN with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which features UConn vs. North Carolina at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Other bowl games on Saturday include the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Boston College vs. Nebraska), Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Louisiana vs. TCU), Pop-Tarts Bowl (Iowa State vs. Miami FL), Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (Miami OH vs. Colorado State), Go Bowling Military Bowl (East Carolina vs. NC State), Valero Alamo Bowl (BYU vs. Colorado), and
The bowl game weekend wraps up with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 9:15pm ET on ESPN. The game features Louisiana Tech vs. Army at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.
Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 28 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.
College Football Bowl Games: 2024 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 27-28
FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2024
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Navy
12:00pm ET | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
3:30pm ET | ESPN
Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
7:00pm ET | ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
(21) Syracuse vs. Washington State
8:00pm ET | FOX
Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
10:30pm ET | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
SATURDAY DEC. 28, 2024
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. North Carolina
Fenway Park – Boston, MA
11:00am ET | ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Boston College vs. Nebraska
Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Louisiana vs. TCU
University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM
2:15pm ET | ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
(18) Iowa State vs. (13) Miami FL
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL
3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State
Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ
4:30pm ET | The CW
Go Bowling Military Bowl
East Carolina vs. NC State
Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium – Annapolis, MD
5:45pm ET | ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
(17) BYU vs. (23) Colorado
Alamodome – San Antonio, TX
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. (22) Army
Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA
9:15pm ET | ESPN
