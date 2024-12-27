College football bowl games for the 2024 season continue on Friday, Dec. 27 with five games on the menu, followed by eight more games on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Yes, you read that right. That’s 13 college football bowl games over two days, a college football fan’s delight!

Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 12:00pm ET, featuring the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Birmingham Bowl is next at 3:30pm ET on ESPN (Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt), and it is followed by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 7:00pm ET on ESPN (Texas Tech vs. Arkansas) and the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at 8:00pm ET on FOX (Syracuse vs. Washington State).

Bowl action on Friday concludes with the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at 10:30pm ET on ESPN, where the USC Trojans take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday’s smorgasbord of eight bowl games begins at 11:00am ET on ESPN with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which features UConn vs. North Carolina at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Other bowl games on Saturday include the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Boston College vs. Nebraska), Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Louisiana vs. TCU), Pop-Tarts Bowl (Iowa State vs. Miami FL), Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (Miami OH vs. Colorado State), Go Bowling Military Bowl (East Carolina vs. NC State), Valero Alamo Bowl (BYU vs. Colorado), and

The bowl game weekend wraps up with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 9:15pm ET on ESPN. The game features Louisiana Tech vs. Army at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 28 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games: 2024 schedule, TV channels for Dec. 27-28

FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2024

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Navy

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

3:30pm ET | ESPN

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

7:00pm ET | ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

(21) Syracuse vs. Washington State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. USC

10:30pm ET | ESPN

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

SATURDAY DEC. 28, 2024

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. North Carolina

Fenway Park – Boston, MA

11:00am ET | ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana vs. TCU

University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM

2:15pm ET | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

(18) Iowa State vs. (13) Miami FL

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ

4:30pm ET | The CW

Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. NC State

Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium – Annapolis, MD

5:45pm ET | ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

(17) BYU vs. (23) Colorado

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. (22) Army

Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA

9:15pm ET | ESPN

