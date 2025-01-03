College football bowl games: 2024-25 schedule, TV channels for Jan. 3-4

College football bowl games for the 2024-25 season continue on Friday, Jan. 3 with two games on the menu, followed by one more game on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 4:00pm ET, featuring the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Texas State Bobcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Bowl action on Friday concludes with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, where the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The final non-playoff bowl of the season is slated for Saturday, and it features the Buffalo Bulls and Liberty Flames meeting in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 will televise the contest at 11:00am ET.
Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 4 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.
College Football Bowl Games
FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2025
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX
4:00pm ET | ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
7:30pm ET | ESPN
SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2025
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
Thomas Robinson Stadium – Nassau, Bahamas
11:00am ET | ESPN2
