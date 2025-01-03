College football bowl games: 2024-25 schedule, TV channels for Jan. 3-4

College football bowl games for the 2024-25 season continue on Friday, Jan. 3 with two games on the menu, followed by one more game on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Friday’s bowl menu kicks off with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 4:00pm ET, featuring the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Texas State Bobcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Bowl action on Friday concludes with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, where the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The final non-playoff bowl of the season is slated for Saturday, and it features the Buffalo Bulls and Liberty Flames meeting in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 will televise the contest at 11:00am ET.

Check out the complete schedule of bowl games for Friday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 4 below. Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule as well as the College Football Playoff Schedule.

College Football Bowl Games

FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2025

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

4:00pm ET | ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

7:30pm ET | ESPN

SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2025

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Thomas Robinson Stadium – Nassau, Bahamas

11:00am ET | ESPN2

