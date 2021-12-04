College football bowl games: 2021-22 selections, schedule

The college football bowl games for 2021-22 will be announced today, including the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six selections and schedule.

Below we will live blog the bowl games and pairings as they are announced on Sunday. The College Football Playoff Semifinals are expected to be announced first at around 12:15pm ET on ESPN.

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

At 3:00pm ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the New Year’s Six bowl game pairings. Those four games this season include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.), PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), Rose Bowl Game (Pasadena, Calif.), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.).

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

For the complete list of games with date, time, and TV, check out our College Football Bowl Schedule and our College Football Playoff Schedule.

BOWL SCHEDULE UPDATES

Sunday, 12:01am: Good morning, football fans! We’ll know soon enough — assuming we can call nearly a full day soon enough — where all 84 bowl-eligible teams will be going bowling.

Here’s what we know so far: