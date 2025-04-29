Colgate announces 2025 football schedule

The Colgate Raiders have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game at Syracuse.

Colgate is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at home at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., with a non-conference contest against the Monmouth Hawks. The Raiders then travel for consecutive non-conference games at the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 6 and at the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Sept. 12.

The final two non-league contests for the Raiders come later in the season, with games slated for Oct. 4 on the road against the Cornell Big Red and Nov. 1 at home against the Merrimack Wildcats.

Colgate opens Patriot League action at home on Sept. 20 against Fordham. Other league opponents slated to visit Andy Kerr Stadium this fall include Richmond on Oct. 11, Lehigh on Nov. 15, and Bucknell on Nov. 22.

The Raiders will travel to face Patriot League foes Georgetown on Oct. 18, Holy Cross on Oct. 25, and Lafayette on Nov. 8.

Below is Colgate’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Colgate Football Schedule

08/29 – Monmouth (Fri.)

09/06 – at Villanova

09/12 – at Syracuse (Fri.)

09/20 – Fordham*

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Cornell

10/11 – Richmond*

10/18 – at Georgetown*

10/25 – at Holy Cross*

11/01 – Merrimack

11/08 – at Lafayette*

11/15 – Lehigh*

11/22 – Bucknell*

* Patriot League contest.

Colgate finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall and 1-5 in Patriot League action. The Rams are entering their first season under head coach Curt Fitzpatrick, who previously led the Cortland Dragons to an NCAA Division III national championship in 2023.