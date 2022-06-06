Colgate announces 2022 football schedule

The Colgate Raiders have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features four home games and 11 contests overall.

Colgate will open the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests on the road, beginning at the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Raiders then travel to take on the Maine Black Bears on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the Penn Quakers on Saturday, Sept. 17.

In other non-conference action this fall, Colgate hosts the Cornell Big Red at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., on Saturday, Oct. 1 and travels to face the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Colgate opens Patriot League action at home on Saturday, Sept. 24 against Holy Cross. Other home conference opponents include Georgetown on Oct. 22 and Lafayette on Nov. 5.

The Raiders will travel to face Patriot League foes Bucknell on Oct. 29, Lehigh on Nov. 12, and Fordham on Nov. 19.

Below is Colgate’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Colgate Football Schedule

09/03 – at Stanford

09/10 – at Maine

09/17 – at Penn

09/24 – Holy Cross*

10/01 – Cornell

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – at Army

10/22 – Georgetown*

10/29 – at Bucknell*

11/05 – Lafayette*

11/12 – at Lehigh*

11/19 – at Fordham*

* Patriot League contest.

Colgate finished the fall 2021 season 5-6 overall, with a 5-1 mark in the Patriot League. It was the first season for the Raiders under head coach Stan Dakosty.