Coastal Carolina, Liberty swap locations of two future football games

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Liberty Flames have swapped the locations of two of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Coastal Carolina and Liberty were previously scheduled to play a total of five games between the 2023 and 2029 seasons. The Chanticleers were scheduled to meet at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Sept. 18, 2027 and then the following season at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Sept. 16, 2028.

The locations of those games have been swapped, according to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Coastal Carolina University via a state Freedom of Information Act request. Coastal Carolina will now travel to face Liberty on Sept. 18, 2027 and before hosting the Flames on Sept. 16, 2028.

The 2027 and 2028 games are among five total contests scheduled between the Chanticleers and Flames between the 2026 and 2030 seasons. Below is a look at the five future football games scheduled between the two schools:

Sept. 26, 2026 – at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 18, 2027 – at Liberty

Sept. 16, 2028 – at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 15, 2029 – at Liberty

Sept. 28, 2030 – at Coastal Carolina

As you can see from the new dates, the two schools will now host in alternating seasons. Previously, Liberty was scheduled to play at Coastal Carolina in consecutive seasons in 2026 and 2027, while Coastal Carolina was scheduled to travel to Liberty back-to-back in 2028 and 2029.

Coastal Carolina and Liberty first met on the gridiron in 2003 and have played a total of 15 contests. Liberty won the most recent matchup in the 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, 37-34, and currently leads the overall series by one game, 8-7.

