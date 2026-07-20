Cincinnati adds Murray State to 2030 football schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. (Photo: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Murray State Racers to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Cincinnati will host Murray State at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, August 31, 2030. The Bearcats will pay the Racers a $450,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Cincinnati defeated Murray State 42-7 at home on Sept. 11, 2021.

With the addition of Murray State, Cincinnati now has two of its three non-conference opponents set for its 2030 schedule. The Bearcats are also scheduled to host Michigan State at Nippert Stadium that season on Sept. 14.

The Big 12 Conference has not yet revealed its league opponents for the 2030 season. However, the Bearcats will play four home games and five road tilts.

Murray State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the FCS, now has three non-conference games set for its 2030 schedule. The Racers are also scheduled to visit Austin Peay on Sept. 7 and host Lindenwood on Sept. 21.

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