Cincinnati adds Eastern Kentucky to 2028 football schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Eastern Kentucky University via a state public records request.

Cincinnati will host Eastern Kentucky at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, September 9, 2028. The Bearcats will pay the Colonels a $420,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In three previous meetings on the gridiron, Cincinnati is unbeaten against Eastern Kentucky. In their last contest in 2023, the Bearcats defeated the Colonels, 66-13.

With the addition of Eastern Kentucky, Cincinnati now has all three non-conference opponents set for its 2028 schedule. The Bearcats are currently scheduled to open the season on Sept. 2 against the Boise State Broncos before facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 16, both at home at Nippert Stadium.

The Big 12 Conference has not yet revealed its league opponents for the 2028 season. However, the Bearcats will play four home games and five road tilts.

Eastern Kentucky, a member of the United Athletic Association (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), now has two non-conference games set for its 2028 schedule. The Colonels are also scheduled to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 23.

Football Schedules