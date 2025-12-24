Christmas Day football schedule: 2025 NFL matchups, TV, streaming

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2025 features three games this season, and all three are NFL contests.

Football action on Christmas Day begins at 1:00pm ET with an NFC East matchup, featuring the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) traveling to face the Washington Commanders (4-11) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The game will be a streaming-only event on Netflix.

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2025 continues with a second NFL contest at 4:30pm ET. The Detroit Lions (8-7) will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in an NFC North matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Like the Cowboys-Commanders contest, the Lions-Vikings game will only be available to stream via Netflix.

NFL action on Christmas Day concludes with a primetime game in the AFC West, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) hosting the Denver Broncos (12-3) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video service.

The NFL Christmas games on Netflix are available to view in all plans. Plans available include Standard with ads ($7.99 per month; 1080p), Standard ($17.99 per month; 1080p), and Premium ($24.99 per month; 4K + HDR).

Amazon Prime Video offers a standalone plan for $8.99/month (with ads) or as part of the full Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month or $139/year, which includes shipping perks. For an additional $2.99/month, ads are removed from either option

After taking a one-day break due to NFL action, the college football bowl schedule will resume the day after Christmas on Friday, Dec. 26 with three contests on ESPN beginning at 1:00pm ET.

