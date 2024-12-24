Christmas Day football schedule: 2024 NFL matchups, TV, streaming

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2024 features two games this season, and both are NFL contests.

Football action on Christmas Day begins at 1:00pm ET with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The game will be a streaming-only event on Netflix.

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2024 concludes with a second NFL contest at 4:30pm ET. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to face the Houston Texans in that matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Like the Chiefs-Steelers contest, the Ravens-Texans game will only be available to stream via Netflix.

The NFL Christmas games are available to view on Netflix in all plans. Plans available include Standard with ads ($6.99 per month; 1080p), Standard ($15.49 per month; 1080p), and Premium ($22.99 per month; 4K + HDR).

After taking a one-day break due to NFL action, the college football bowl schedule will resume the day after Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 26 with three contests on ESPN beginning at 2:00pm ET.

Christmas Day football schedule: 2024

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024



Kansas City at Pittsburgh

1:00pm ET | Netflix (Stream)

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA

Buy Tickets

Baltimore at Houston

4:30pm ET | Netflix (Stream)

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Buy Tickets

NFL Schedules

College Football Schedules