Chicago State to play first football season as FCS Independent

The Chicago State Cougars will play their first season of football as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent, it was announced Wednesday.

A couple of nuggets from the @CallDT interview with NEC commish Norren Morris.

– Stonehill is on track to be a full D1 member July 1, shortening its transition by a year.

-Chicago State football will start in 2026 an independent schedule in year one and then will play an NEC… — Nelson Castillo (@NelCastNY) May 14, 2025

Chicago State joined the Northeast Conference (NEC) effective on July 1, 2024. The Cougars will play their first season of Division I football in 2026 before transitioning to a full NEC schedule beginning with the 2027 season.

Last month, Chicago State University announced the hiring of Bobby Rome II as its first-ever head football coach. Rome was previously the head coach at Florida Memorial University since 2022 and led the team to back-to-back Sun Conference Championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

“The future starts now, and we are ready to get going,” said Coach Rome in April. “Chicago is getting a D1 College Football team, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to be on the South Side.”

Although the Cougars are set to begin play in 2026, it’s not currently known where they will play their home football games. Gately Stadium, located just one mile from campus, is one option.

“I would prefer to play at Gately (Stadium),” CSU Director of Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll told FOX 32 last month. “We have our eyes set at Gately, but we know there’s some things we need to work through to get that to happen.”

Barring no additional changes, the NEC will have nine football-playing members beginning with the 2027 season: Central Connecticut, Chicago State, Duquesne, Long Island, Mercyhurst, New Haven, Robert Morris, Stonehill, and Wagner.